Matiu Ratana death: Murder suspect Louis De Zoysa in 'stable condition'
A man accused of killing a Met Police sergeant is now in a "stable condition".
Sgt Matiu Ratana died in hospital after being shot by a handcuffed suspect at Croydon Custody Centre on 25 September.
Louis De Zoysa was initially arrested for possessing ammunition and Class B drugs and suffered a gunshot wound himself in the custody centre.
The Met said Mr De Zoysa "remains unfit for interview" due to his "life-changing injuries".
Forensic searches at the 23-year-old's family home in Norbury, a farmland in Banstead and at the Croydon Custody Centre where Sgt Ratana was shot have now been completed, the Met added.
A Met spokeswoman said officers and staff had provided witness accounts and the force continued to analyse "a significant volume of forensic and digital material".
"The suspect is now in a stable, non life-threatening condition in hospital," she said.
"Our specialist family liaison officers are in regular contact with and supporting Matt's partner, his son and wider family."
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed Mr De Zoysa was handcuffed with his hands behind his back and had been taken to the custody centre in a police vehicle before being escorted into the building.
No police firearms were discharged in the shooting, and the case is not being treated as terror-related.
An inquest at South London Coroner's Court last week heard Sgt Ratana died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Det Supt Nick Blackburn told the inquest that Mr De Zoysa arrived at Croydon Custody Centre after his arrest in Pollards Hill.
He said he was taken into a holding room with officers who prepared to search him again.
"The custody sergeant, Matt Ratana, entered the holding room as part of his duties when the suspect produced a firearm and discharged the weapon several times, during which both Sgt Ratana and the suspect were injured.
"Police and paramedics treated him at the scene and he was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service.
"Tragically, Sgt Ratana's life was pronounced extinct at 04:10."
Last Wednesday a man from Norwich, arrested on suspicion of supplying a firearm, was bailed by detectives until late October.
- 29 September