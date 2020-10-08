Body pulled from river after police chase
- Published
A body has been pulled from a river after a suspect fell into the water following a police chase.
On Wednesday a group of young men fled officers along the River Lee towpath between Ferry Lane and Markfield Park.
One man was detained at the scene in Tottenham, north London, while two others made off on pushbikes and ended up in the river.
The Met Police said divers recovered a body, and efforts are under way to determine if it is the missing suspect.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating, the Met Police has said.
Commander Paul Brogden said: "I fully recognise the concern this incident will cause among members of the local community.
"The matter was referred by our Directorate of Professional Standards to the IOPC who have confirmed that they are independently investigating this tragic incident, and how the males came to be in the water.
"Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased male and we will do everything we can to support the IOPC investigation."
A road closure remains in place on Ferry Lane between the junctions of Mills Mead Road and Bream Close, the Met said.
The two males detained were arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and remain in custody in North London police stations.