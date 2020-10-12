Met Police officer to continue fight over Jermaine Baker shooting
- Published
A firearms officer who fatally shot a suspect during a foiled prison breakout will continue his legal battle to avoid a disciplinary hearing.
Jermaine Baker, 28, was shot dead by an officer, identified only as W80 for legal reasons, near Wood Green Crown Court in north London in 2015.
The Met Police had been told to bring disciplinary action against the officer but that was quashed by the High Court.
Judges said on Friday W80 could now face misconduct proceedings.
W80 shot Mr Baker dead during an operation that stopped a plot to snatch two prisoners from a van.
The 28-year-old was among a group of men trying to free Izzet Eren and his co-defendant as they were transported from Wormwood Scrubs to be sentenced for a firearms offence.
Following an investigation, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) directed the Met should bring disciplinary proceedings for gross misconduct against the marksman.
W80 successfully challenged the decision in the High Court, but the IOPC appealed against it, and, in a ruling given on Friday, three leading judges overturned the High Court's judgment.
The marksman will now apply for leave to appeal over Friday's ruling.