Covid: London restrictions could increase 'within a week'
- Published
London could be put in a stricter lockdown within days, Mayor Sadiq Khan has warned.
The government unveiled a three-tier system of restrictions in England to try to stop Covid spreading.
London is classed as Tier One, the lowest level, and subject to national rules including the rule of six and the 22:00 curfew on hospitality venues.
"Londoners should understand that this could change very quickly - potentially even this week," the mayor said.
Mr Khan's spokesman said: "The virus is now spreading very quickly in every corner of London.
"The number of cases is rapidly increasing and all the indicators we look at are moving in the wrong direction.
"Discussions with London leaders, scientific advisers and the government will continue over the coming days and the mayor will be as clear as possible with Londoners about what they can expect as soon as possible."
What are the restrictions?
Areas with the lowest rates of infection are in Tier One. They will face the basic national rules currently in force including:
- Pubs, bars and restaurants must close at 22:00
- The rule of six (number of people who can meet up) applies both indoors and outdoors
Areas in Tier Two face an extra level of restrictions:
- No mixing between different households in any indoor setting
- The rule of six only continues outdoors
The highest level of restrictions are in Tier Three:
- Pubs and bars are closed, except where serving substantial meals
- Households cannot mix in any circumstances
- Gyms, leisure centres, betting shops and casinos must also shut
- Shops, schools and universities will remain open
Covid-19 has been spreading far slower in London's compared to areas in Tier-Two lockdown.
London's infection rate is roughly what other large cities currently in Tier-Two lockdown saw a month ago.
In the week to 9 October, the infection rate across London was 77.8 cases per 100,000 population.
Newcastle has a rate of 72 infections per 100,000 in the week to 11 September. The figure has now increased to 500 cases per 100,000 as the virus spread.
Liverpool City Region, where infection rates have breached 600 cases per 100,000, is currently the only area facing Tier Three restrictions.
In London there are currently 338 people in hospital with cases of Coronavirus.
In hospitals in the North West of England there 1,218 cases.
While in hospitals across the North East and Yorkshire there are 914 cases of Coronavirus.
The locations under the rules would be reviewed every 14 days with the regulations themselves reviewed every 28 days.
Find out what the rules are in your area by entering your postcode below.
If you cannot see the look-up click here.