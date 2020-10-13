St Thomas' Hospital sealed off in London in security alert
A security alert at a central London hospital led to road closures on Westminster Bridge.
The alert at St Thomas' Hospital began shortly after 10:00 BST and armed police were reported to be on site.
Patients took to social media to say they had been evacuated from some wards, but the Met Police said officers had been stood down within 30 minutes.
Police cordons around the hospital have now been removed, though roads in the area remain busy.