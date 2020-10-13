John Leslie 'made solid grab' of woman's breasts, court hears
- Published
A woman was left "stunned" when former Blue Peter presenter John Leslie made a "solid grab" of her breasts at a party, a jury has been told.
She had just shaken hands with the TV presenter when he grabbed both of her breasts and laughed, Southwark Crown Court heard.
The woman said she had introduced herself after recognising the defendant at the Christmas party in Soho in December 2008.
Mr Leslie, 55, denies sexual assault.
The woman, who cannot be identified, told the jury: "I put out my hand to shake his hand to say, 'hello... nice to meet you'.
"He shook my hand and was smiling and then immediately thereafter he grabbed both of my breasts, one hand on each breast, quite firmly, and laughed.
"It was very confident, I would say. I was very shocked."
"It wasn't a kind of quick grab. It was a solid grab and then, after a period of a couple of seconds, I think, he let go and was laughing."
'Groped me'
She told the court it lasted a couple of seconds and it was not accidental.
"I was a bit stunned. I didn't say anything, I was a bit annoyed, I was shocked I think.
"He just sort of laughed and walked off to the bar and that was it."
The woman told a friend after the alleged incident, recalling saying: "Oh my gosh, this just happened, John Leslie just groped me."
She told a few other people including her partner, but did not go to police because she did not think her claim would be taken seriously, the court heard.
After the MeToo movement came to prominence she decided to go to police in December 2017.
She told the court: "It's really not right and I feel like it's important to say something."
Mr Leslie denies sexual assault by intentionally touching the woman without her consent.
A new jury has been sworn in and the trial opened afresh after the original jury was discharged on Monday when one juror was "unable to carry on".