West Ham fan banned over Mohammed Salah racist abuse
- Published
A West Ham United fan has been banned from football games for three years after admitting to racially abusing Liverpool's Mohammed Salah.
In February 2019 during a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium, Salah was filmed on a phone as he was taking a corner.
Expletives directed at Salah, including about his Muslim religion, could be heard on the footage.
At Thames Magistrates' Court Bradley Thumwood, 48, admitted a racially-aggravated public order offence.
Thumwood, from Pickford Road, Bexleyheath, was fined £400 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge and court costs of £125.
Speaking after the conviction the Met's Andy Sheldon said the force was grateful for the support of West Ham "for their commitment to eradicating this type of behaviour".
He added: "We do not, and will not tolerate hate crime of any kind at football matches and will take action against those who are found to have committed these kinds of crimes during games.
"We ask anyone who sees or hears this type of behaviour to speak to stewards or police."
'Zero-tolerance approach'
At the time West Ham said it "handed over all the evidence" to the Met Police and on 27 July of this year Thumwood was summonsed after being identified by police.
A spokesperson for West Ham said the football club had a zero-tolerance approach to any form of discrimination.
They added: "Equality and diversity are at the heart of the football club and we are committed to continue ensuring that everyone who enters London Stadium is free to enjoy watching their team play football in an inclusive environment.
"The club works closely with Kick It Out and our fan group BAME Hammers.
"In conjunction with those parties, the club will offer educational sessions to the individual in question in an effort to reform their views, whilst reserving the right to uphold their indefinite bans, should those efforts prove unsuccessful."