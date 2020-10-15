Southall murder accused 'had knife for protection'
- Published
A man accused of killing a former Wasps rugby player has told a court he carried a knife "to ward people off".
Allan Isichei, 69, died after being stabbed in Southall, west London, on 24 August last year as he walked home from the pub.
Gurjeet Lall, 36, of Southall, told Inner London Crown Court he had been carrying a knife for his own safety.
Mr Lall, who has schizophrenia denies murdering grandfather-of-five Mr Isichei.
Giving evidence, Mr Lall said he carried a knife for his own protection.
"It gave me more confidence, but the main thing is, if I got into a physical fight, I would ward people off, I had no intention of using it," he told jurors.
Mr Lall walked around the corner from where he lived in St Mary's Avenue South and smoked a cigarette, when he spat on the ground as Mr Isichei walked towards him, the court heard.
He said an argument developed over the spitting, claiming Mr Isichei threatened him saying "I'm going to smash your head in and throw you over that wall".
Asked why he did not leave and go home, the defendant said: "I thought this guy was going to follow me.
"He said in a menacing way 'Do that again, do that again'. I felt he meant if I spit again he was going to do something about it."
Mr Lall said a scuffle broke out when he spat again - something he did as "he couldn't live in fear".
The jury heard Mr Isichei then tried to grab the defendant and Mr Lall punched him back.
Mr Isichei then "lunged" on top of the accused, who in turn pulled out the knife as he feared for his life, the court heard.
Mr Lall told the court the knife then "somehow penetrated his (Mr Isichei's) stomach", as they wrangled over it.
The trial continues.