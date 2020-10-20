Harlesden shooting: Reward to help convict people who shot toddler
The grandmother of a two-year-old boy who was shot in the head has called on people with information to come forward after a £20,000 reward was offered.
Four people, including the boy's mother, were shot in Energen Close, Harlesden, north-west London, on 3 June.
The boy survived after the bullet narrowly missed an artery.
His grandmother Lillian Serunkuma urged people to "do the right thing" and speak to police.
The boy was with his mother and two teenage men when shots were fired into a car by an attacker who then fled on a moped.
'Should not be free'
The mother suffered multiple injuries.
Six men, aged between 19 and 37, have been arrested in connection with the investigation and have been released under investigation.
Ms Serunkuma, whose 15-year-old son Quamari Serunkuma-Barnes was stabbed to death in 2017, said: "This situation has had me perplexed by the actions of the person who did this and as much as I appeal to those who have any information I also understand their reluctance to say anything, however I urge them to do the right thing as this could have happened to anyone.
"The perpetrator chose to do this to innocent victims, therefore this is not a person that should be free if anyone knows something.
"I worry that someone with that mind-set is a risk to the community."
The £20,000 reward is for information which helps secure a conviction.