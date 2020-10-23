Piers Corbyn 'specifically targeted by police' at anti-lockdown protest court heard
Jeremy Corbyn's brother Piers was "specifically targeted" by police at anti-lockdown protests, his barrister has told a court.
The weather forecaster, 73, was "very much on the radar" of officers patrolling London's Hyde Park in May, Westminster Magistrates' Court heard.
Mr Corbyn denies breaching coronavirus rules during protests on 16 and 30 May.
He was due to stand trial on Friday but issues with late disclosure of police logbooks have delayed proceedings.
District Judge Sam Goozee indicated his impatience with lawyers, telling them: "These issues should have been dealt with between June and today" as he ordered the disclosure of a bronze logbook from 30 May.
A new trial date for 27 November was set at the same court.
'Illegal laws'
Sketching out the defence case, Mr Corbyn's barrister Ben Cooper QC referenced a Black Lives Matter protest on 30 May, pointing out that there were "no arrests taking place at other protests".
"This demonstrates there is a politicisation in the enforcement of the regulations by choosing to permit one set of demonstrators to protest while at the same time discriminating against different groups on the same day," he said.
Speaking outside court before the hearing, Mr Corbyn said: "If we win today, this will set a precedent for all other people arrested under the Covid regulations.
"If we lose, we will appeal.
"Whatever happens, if they impose a fine, I will not pay the fine.
"I'm not going to pay any fines for these anti-just, illegal laws."