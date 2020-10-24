BBC News

Walthamstow stabbing: Teenage boy killed in street

Published
image copyright@999london
image captionAcrime scene remains in place on Westbury Road

A 17-year-old boy has been killed in a street stabbing in east London.

The Met Police said officers were called to Westbury Road in Walthamstow at 21:20 BST on Friday, where they found the boy injured.

Paramedics treated the teenager at the scene but he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Officers are in the process of establishing his identity and informing his next of kin. No arrests have been made.

A crime scene remains in place while detectives carry out an investigation.

