Met PC Eugene Acheampong charged with 'seriously injuring' cyclist
- Published
A Met Police officer is due in court after being charged with causing serious injury to a cyclist in north London by dangerous driving.
PC Eugene Acheampong is accused of the crime after driving a marked police car last August when the vehicle collided with the cyclist.
The 27-year-old had been investigating a reported incident on Sirdar Road, Wood Green, when the crash happened.
She will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
It comes after the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) referred a file to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in April following its independent investigation.
On 14 October the CPS authorised the charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, the IOPC said in a statement.