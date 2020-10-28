Met PC Eugene Acheampong 'ran over fleeing suspect' during Wood Green chase
A Met Police officer has appeared in court after his patrol car collided with a suspect fleeing on a bicycle.
PC Eugene Acheampong is charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving over the incident in Wood Green, north London last August.
Westminster Magistrates' Court heard Arnold Taylor had been riding away on his bike when PC Acheampong's marked police car made contact.
The 27-year-old will next appear at Southwark Crown Court on 25 November.
PC Acheampong, from Rainham in east London, had been called to the scene in Sirdar Road after reports of two suspects breaking into cars, the court heard.
Prosecutor Simon Maughan said PC Acheampong's marked police car made contact with Mr Taylor and ran over the bike and the suspect.
He said Mr Taylor suffered injuries including a partially severed left ear, a broken front tooth and a 4in (10cm) laceration to his face.
Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot said the case was suitable to be heard at the Magistrates' Court but PC Acheampong chose to be tried by a jury at the Crown Court.
He was released on bail.
The prosecution follows an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) watchdog.