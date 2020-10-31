Chessington: Murder arrest after woman found dead
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in south-west London.
Police were called at 01:18 GMT to concerns for the welfare of a woman at a residential address in Ranyard Close, Chessington.
A 48-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 71-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody at a south London police station.
Officers believe both were known to each other.
A post-mortem examination will be held and the areas remains sealed off as a crime scene.
Supt Richard Smith, of the Metropolitan Police, said: "Firstly, my thoughts are with the woman who has lost her life, and her friends and family.
"This is being treated as an isolated incident and we don't believe there to be any wider risk to people living and working in the area.
"Local officers from our neighbourhood policing teams will be on duty throughout the weekend, working hard to keep the people of London safe."