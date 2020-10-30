Seven Sisters: Two passengers injured in Tube hammer attack
A man wielding a hammer hit two London Underground passengers over the head in a random attack.
The assault happened just after 20:00 GMT on Thursday at Seven Sisters Tube station in north London.
Detectives said two strangers were approached by a man they did not know and were hit, but have not suffered life-threatening injuries.
British Transport Police (BTP) have issued CCTV of a man they want to trace.
Insp Gary Pinner said: "This is a concerning, unprovoked attack in a busy Underground station.
"We are really keen to trace and speak to the individual in the images."