Ilford murder investigation: Man shot in head in east London
- Published
Related Topics
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was shot in Ilford, east London, on Sunday night.
The victim, a 30-year-old man, was found on Balfour Road just before 22:15 GMT with gunshot injuries to his head.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Metropolitan Police said a post-mortem examination would be held in due course.
Detectives have informed the victim's next of kin, but have yet to make any arrests.