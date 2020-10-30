Teens guilty over Enfield 'zombie knife' killing
Two teenagers have been found guilty of stabbing a man to death with a "zombie knife".
James Amadu, 26, died in hospital after the attack at a block of flats in Blossom Lane, Enfield, in October 2019.
Romeo Mapeza, 19, of Enfield was found guilty of murder at the Old Bailey on Friday. A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named, was found guilty of manslaughter but cleared of murder.
The pair will be sentenced at the same court on 3 December.