Teens guilty over Enfield 'zombie knife' killing

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionJames Amadu died in hospital after he was stabbed in Blossom Lane, Enfield

Two teenagers have been found guilty of stabbing a man to death with a "zombie knife".

James Amadu, 26, died in hospital after the attack at a block of flats in Blossom Lane, Enfield, in October 2019.

Romeo Mapeza, 19, of Enfield was found guilty of murder at the Old Bailey on Friday. A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named, was found guilty of manslaughter but cleared of murder.

The pair will be sentenced at the same court on 3 December.

