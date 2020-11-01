West Kilburn stabbing: Teenager killed in fight
- Published
A 19-year-old man has been stabbed to death during a fight between a group of men in London, police say.
The brawl happened shortly before 22:00 GMT on Saturday in Fernhead Road, West Kilburn, and the victim died at the scene.
A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been taken into custody.
The victim's next of kin have been informed but formal identification has yet to take place, the Met said.
North Westminster MP Karen Buck said the killing was "utterly devastating".
In a tweet she wrote: "It's been a bad night tonight, locally. Despite all our other challenges we can't lose sight of the need to rebuild both our Safer Neighbourhood police and the now almost non-existent prevention services to tackle serious youth violence. The alternative is worse."
On Sunday morning she added: "Tragically it has now been confirmed that, amongst other disturbances last night, a young man was killed in W9. Utterly devastating."