Matiu Ratana death: Norwich man released in police officer murder case
A man held by detectives investigating the shooting of a police officer in south London has been released with no further action, the Met has said.
The suspect was arrested in Norwich on suspicion of supplying a firearm after Sgt Matiu Ratana died in hospital.
He was shot at Croydon custody centre on 25 September by handcuffed suspect Louis De Zoysa.
Detectives said Mr De Zoysa remains "unfit for interviewing" after apparently also shooting himself.
The 23-year-old had been arrested for possession of ammunition and possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply following a stop and search in the London Road area of Pollards Hill in the early hours of 25 September.
After being taken to a holding room in the custody centre, he is said to have opened fire "several times" - fatally injuring Sgt Ratana who died in hospital at 04:10 BST.
The BBC understands Mr De Zoysa is still in St George's Hospital, in Tooting, receiving treatment.
In an update a Met Police spokesman said: "On Sunday, 27 September a man was arrested in Norwich on suspicion of supplying a firearm as part of the investigation into the murder of Sgt Ratana.
"He has since been released without further action."
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed Mr De Zoysa was handcuffed with his hands behind his back and had been taken to the custody centre in a police vehicle, before being escorted into the building.
No police firearms were discharged in the shooting, and the case is still not being treated as terror-related.
