London's City Hall to move from central London to East End
By Tim Donovan
Political Editor, BBC London
- Published
Sadiq Khan is to move London's government from City Hall to a new headquarters in the east of the city.
The Crystal building in the Royal Docks in Newham will become the home of the mayor and the Greater London Authority (GLA) at the end of next year.
More than 1,000 employees of the GLA group were informed on Tuesday about the decision, which followed a consultation over the summer.
The GLA's Conservative leader Susan Hall said the plan was "flawed".
A spokesman for the Mayor of London said the move would save more than £60m over the next five years.
City Hall, which was designed by Sir Norman Foster, has been the official home of the GLA since it was opened by the Queen in 2002 and occupies a prominent position on the south bank of the Thames.
The GLA has leased the building from a private landlord - the Kuwaiti-owned St Martin's Property Group - at a cost of more than £11m a year.
However the terms of the 25-year-old lease allow for a break in the contract at the end of 2021.
Faced by Mr Khan's threat in the summer to move out of City Hall, the landlords offered an undisclosed reduction in the annual rent, but negotiations failed to produce a deal.
The Crystal was opened in 2012 by electronics giant Siemens which cited it as an exemplar of sustainable design.
It is located near London's cross-river cable car, which was opened by Boris Johnson when he was mayor.
Siemens sold the building to the GLA in June 2019.
The Crystal is close to a new station on the Crossrail route - though the Elizabeth Line, as it will be known, is not currently due to open until 2022.
The glass building has less capacity than City Hall and some GLA staff will instead be relocated to the London Fire Brigade's headquarters in Union Street, Southwark.
Millions of pounds will have to be spent to upgrade security for the mayor and members of the London Assembly.
Mr Khan would be expected to divide his time between the Crystal and Union Street, although meetings of the London Assembly would take place in the new headquarters.
Over the summer, the Conservative group on the London Assembly claimed Mr Khan had exaggerated the potential savings from the move.
A subsequent review of the options by the GLA found the savings would actually be greater than first thought.
The mayor told the London Assembly recently that the move was necessary because of government under-funding.
Moving London's government from its central location to a site in Newham to the east of the capital has been criticised by some as likely to diminish its role and status.
Others - including Labour-run Newham council - maintain it will spur the regeneration of one of the poorest parts of the capital.
The mayor says he faces cuts to the GLA, police, fire service and Transport for London (TFL) of more than £400m over the next year and his priority is to protect jobs.
In response to the confirmation of the move, Conservative leader Ms Hall said she was "disappointed" and described it as a "half-baked plan based on dodgy numbers".
She added: "The mayor was offered a substantial rent reduction by the landlord of the existing building.
"Instead of accepting it, Khan has chosen a flawed plan to move. We will doubtlessly see costs spiral and fewer savings than he promises."