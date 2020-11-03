London's transport network tests negative for Covid-19
There are no traces of Covid-19 on surfaces and in the air on London Underground or the city's buses, scientists say.
Imperial College London experts carried out tests last month and it is the second time they were negative.
Transport for London (TfL) has stepped up its cleaning regime, but said it was not just a clean environment that will make the Tube and buses safe.
Social distancing and mask wearing all need to be followed as well, it said.
The scientists conducted the tests by taking swabs from escalators, handrails and Oyster Card readers.
They also used a special sensor that sucked air through a filter for an hour at 300 litres-per-minute.
These are the travel guidelines from Thursday - avoid travelling in and out of your area & reduce journeys. Walking & cycling encouraged. pic.twitter.com/TclWhhu94A— Tom Edwards (@BBCTomEdwards) November 3, 2020
Research carried out by the RSSB (formerly Rail Safety and Standard Board) in July, found the chances of catching the virus on a train as 1 in 11,000.
This assumed a person, not wearing a mask, was on a train with 44 passengers on an hour's journey, with one change of 22 passengers.
However, the RSSB has said that as the infection rate has increased in he last couple of months, the assumptions used to make this calculation will be different, with an overall increased risk.