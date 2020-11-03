James Owusu-Agyekum: Mum's appeal four years on from son's shooting
- Published
The mother of a university student who was gunned down outside his family home four years ago has appealed for help to find his killers.
James Owusu-Agyekum, 22, died in Deborah Owusu's arms after he was shot several times on Tynsdale Road, Harlesden, on 2 November 2016.
Police believe he was mistakenly shot during a dispute between local gangs, but his killers have never been caught.
"Not knowing anything makes each and every day harder," Ms Owusu said.
At the time of the killing, Mr Owusu-Agyekum had been living at home with his parents, where he was caring for his disabled mother while taking time out from his studies.
He was shot by one or two suspects, who then fled to the nearby Stonebridge Estate on bicycles, according to the Met Police.
Ms Owusu said she still has days "where I see him dying in my arms all over again".
"There has been no comfort in not knowing who or why these people heartlessly took my son's life," she said.
Her son "would do anything to help anyone. Now he needs everyone to help him," she continued.
A £20,000 reward has been offered for help to find his killer.
Det Ch Insp Katherine Goodwin said Mr Mr Owusu-Agyekum's family have "had to live with the pain and torment of knowing his killer is still out there for all these years".
She added: "They have not given up, and neither have we, and we are more determined than ever that we will catch those responsible for this terrible crime."