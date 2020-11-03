Eastbrook Studios: Hollywood firm sign deal for Dagenham studios
- Published
A Los Angeles-based developer has signed a deal to build a "world-class" film studio complex in east London.
Eastbrook Studios will house up to 12 sound stages and prop workshops on a 22-acre former factory site in Yewtree Avenue, Dagenham.
Hackman Capital Partners (HCP) has agreed to invest £300m over the next three years to develop the site.
Barking and Dagenham Council Leader Darren Rodwell said the deal would "make history".
Mr Rodwell added: "Dagenham used to be famous for factories and Fords. In the future, we will be equally famous for making films.
"It's not for the glamour or glory. It's about bringing in thousands of jobs, providing education and training opportunities for local young people."
Prior to the deal being agreed, the council released £3.4m to cover pre-development costs and attract bidders.
HCP owns several sites, including Culver Studios in Los Angeles and Silvercup Studios in New York.
When completed, Eastbrook Studios is expected to create 1,200 jobs and the first productions are due to start filming by mid-2022.
The new complex will also feature buildings to be used as production offices, hair, makeup and dressing rooms, as well as two workshops for set construction.
The project's original backer, Pacifica Ventures, which designed Albuquerque Studios where Breaking Bad was made, pulled out over concerns about Brexit, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the studios will help London's economy recover after the Covid pandemic.
He added: "This is a very special moment for Dagenham, our capital and all those who have been working hard to realise this bold vision of bringing new world-class film studios to east London.
"It is a very significant investment that will inspire further development and creative opportunities."
Michael Hackman, chief executive of HCP, said: "We are proud to be partnering with Councillor Rodwell and his team to bring this exciting project to fruition."