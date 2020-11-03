Man arrested in hunt for south-west London suspected rapist
- Published
A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a teenage girl was attacked in south-west London.
Police received a report of an allegation of rape after 07:00 GMT near North Place, Colliers Wood.
Kadian Nelson, 26, had been urged to hand himself in to police "for his own safety" amid reports he was being hunted by groups of people.
The Met said a man was arrested following a call from a member of the public. He is in police custody.
The victim and her family have been informed of the arrest, which took place in Robinson Road, Tooting, at about 20:00.
A Section 60 order that was authorised for the entirety of the boroughs of Merton and Wandsworth, granting police additional stop and search powers as a result of fears of serious violence, remains in place.
The Met reminded people to be "mindful of sharing information via social media that could identify the alleged victim, or affect any potential future proceedings".