Tashan Daniel: Bursary set up in honour of murdered athlete
A bursary award to help young people "follow their dreams" has been set up in memory of a murdered aspiring Olympian.
Tashan Daniel, 20, was stabbed in the heart during an unprovoked attack at a railway station in September 2019.
Hillingdon Council will run a £2,000 Tashan Daniel Award available to residents up to the age of 21.
"We are grateful to the council for setting up this bursary in Tashan's name," Mr Daniel's father said.
Chandima Daniel, said: "We hope many individuals and groups can take advantage of this bursary and follow their dreams and aspirations as Tashan would have done, had his life not ended so tragically.
"The family of Tashan Daniel are forever immensely proud of our wonderful son and brother.
"He was a bright star and believed in himself and his dreams."
Mr Daniel had been an aspiring athlete who had dreams of making it to the Olympics.
In August, two men were jailed for his killing.
The bursary will be awarded by a panel, which will include a member of Mr Daniel's family, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The funding could be used for sports equipment, training and competing opportunities, qualifications in the arts and vocational courses in further education.
Hillingdon Council leader Sir Ray Puddifoot said: "Tashan's death was a tragedy that affected many within the local community.
"To commemorate Tashan's life and pay tribute to his sporting ambition, we've introduced an award that helps support young people in the borough to achieve their aspirations."