Ilford father admits killing his children during lockdown
A man has admitted killing his two children at their family home during lockdown.
Nadarajah Nithiyakumar attacked 19-month-old Pavinya and three-year-old Nigish with a knife in Ilford, east London, on 26 April.
The children's mother had been in the shower at the time and was the person who alerted police.
Nithiyakumar, 41, admitted two counts of manslaughter by diminished responsibility at the Old Bailey.
Emergency services were called to the home in Aldborough Road North where they found both children injured.
Pavinya was pronounced dead at the scene while Nigash was rushed to a hospital in Whitechapel where he later died.
Nithiyakumar was also treated for knife wounds and when he was discharged from hospital he was charged with killing his children.
The 41-year-old admitted to police he had killed his son and daughter, explaining that he had been depressed and customers had "upset him" while he was working in a shop.