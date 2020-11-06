Tamara Ecclestone burglary: Italian Alessandro Donati in court
An Italian man has appeared in court accused of being involved in several burglaries, including a £50m jewellery and cash raid on heiress Tamara Ecclestone's west London home.
Alessandro Donati appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court charged with conspiracy to commit burglary between 30 November and 1 February.
He was held in Italy under a European Arrest Warrant in September.
Mr Donati will next appear at Isleworth Crown Court on 13 November.
The 43-year-old was flown from Italy to Heathrow Airport on Thursday where he was charged with burgling the homes, including Ms Ecclestone's home near Kensington Palace on 13 December.
Diamond earrings and a Louis Vuitton bag were among the items stolen, which had a total estimated worth of £20m.
The burglary occurred after Ms Ecclestone, the daughter of former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone, left the country for a Christmas holiday with her husband Jay Rutland and their daughter Sophia.
Mr Donati, who was assisted during the hearing by an interpreter, spoke only to give his name and nationality as Italian.