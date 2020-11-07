Seven Sisters: Man arrested over Tube station hammer attack
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two people were struck on the head with a hammer at a London Tube station.
The two men were taken to hospital, with one of them suffering a fractured skull, following the assault at Seven Sisters Station on 29 October.
Neither of them suffered life-changing injuries but police called it a "shocking and unprovoked attack".
An 18-year-old man was arrested on Friday and taken into custody.