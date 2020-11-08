Thornton Heath: Boy arrested after girls stabbed on way to school
A boy has been arrested after two 15-year-old girls were stabbed as they made their way to their schools in south London.
One girl was knifed in the leg by a stranger as she walked along Moffat Road in Thornton Heath on Wednesday.
On Friday morning, another girl was approached by a stranger in St Paul's Road who stabbed her in the arm.
The Met said a 15-year-old boy had been held on suspicion of two counts of GBH and was in custody.
The two attacks happened about 10 minutes walk from one another but the force said the girls attended different schools and are not thought to have known each other.
They were both taken to hospital following the attacks where their injuries were not found to be life-threatening.