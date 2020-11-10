Mary Wollstonecraft: Statue to 'mother of feminism' unveiled
- Published
A memorial to the "mother of feminism" is to be unveiled in north London, after a 10-year campaign.
The sculpture for Mary Wollstonecraft by artist Maggi Hambling CBE will go on display on Newington Green, Islington, from Tuesday.
Born in London in 1759, Wollstonecraft was an 18th Century author and radical who promoted the rights of women and girls.
The Mary on the Green campaign said "her ideas changed the world".
Chair of the group, Bee Rowlatt, said: "It took courage to fight for human rights and education for all.
"But following her early death in childbirth her legacy was buried, in a sustained misogynistic attack. Today we are finally putting this injustice to rights."
Wollstonecraft was 33 when she wrote her most famous work "A Vindication of the Rights of Woman".
It imagined a social order where women were the equals of their husbands.
Wollstonecraft was born into prosperity but her father, a drunk, squandered the family money.
Like her mother, she often suffered abuse at his hands.
As a woman, Wollstonecraft received little formal education but she set out to educate herself and at 25 opened a girls' boarding school on Newington Green, near the site of the statue.
She died aged 38 while giving birth to her daughter, the author Mary Shelley.
The unveiling, which take place at 19:00 GMT, will be the culmination of a decade of campaigning to raise the £143,000 required to create the statue.
It portrays a silver female figure emerging from a swirling mingle of female forms.
More than 90% of London's monuments celebrate men, compared to a population of 51% women, according to the campaign.
Ms Hambling said: "This sculpture encourages a visual conversation with the obstacles Ms Wollstonecraft overcame, the ideals she strived for, and what she made happen.
"A vital contemporary discourse for all that is still to be achieved."
The Mary on the Green campaign has been supported by TV presenter Anita Rani who lives near the site of the statue.
Ms Rani said: "She was someone who just never gave up, she always fought for others, she was a badass - and it cost her."