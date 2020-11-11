Croydon Council bans spending under Section 114 notice
By Thomas Mackintosh
BBC News, London
Cash-strapped Croydon Council has imposed emergency spending restrictions with "immediate effect", the BBC has learned.
The Section 114 notice bans all new expenditure at Croydon Council, with the exception of statutory services for protecting vulnerable people.
A document seen by the BBC said "Croydon's financial pressures are not all related to the pandemic".
It is under a government review amid claims of "irresponsible spending".