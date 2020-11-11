BBC News

Croydon Council bans spending under Section 114 notice

image captionCroydon Council announced in the summer it wanted to cut staff numbers by 15% - about 410 roles

Cash-strapped Croydon Council has imposed emergency spending restrictions with "immediate effect", the BBC has learned.

The Section 114 notice bans all new expenditure at Croydon Council, with the exception of statutory services for protecting vulnerable people.

A document seen by the BBC said "Croydon's financial pressures are not all related to the pandemic".

It is under a government review amid claims of "irresponsible spending".

