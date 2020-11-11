Hendon crash: Four injured in collision on A1
A lorry and five cars have been involved in a crash on a major road through north-west London, injuring four women.
The crash happened on the A1 near Finchley Lane in Hendon, shortly after 13.50 GMT on Wednesday.
London Ambulance Service took four women to hospital for treatment. No serious injuries have been reported.
There have been no arrests, and a police cordon remains in place while vehicles are removed from the scene.
One eye-witness described the crash as "one of the worst" road traffic collisions they had ever seen.