Edmonton police station car crash: Man detained
A police station in north London has been evacuated after a car crashed into the building on Wednesday evening.
The crash happened shortly before 19:00 GMT in Edmonton and a man has been detained.
The Metropolitan Police said it had not been made aware of any injuries and the car was being examined. A "large cordon" remains in place.
Footage, posted on social media, shows a vehicle partially embedded into the entrance of the building.
Both the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade remain at the scene on Fore Street.
Peter Allimadi, 30, from Edmonton, who works in Whitehall, described hearing "shouting, a loud crash and sirens from everywhere".
He said: "I came out of the Lidl to see what the commotion was about, police screaming instructions to citizens to back away, some scared shoppers, commuters and parents running from the scene."