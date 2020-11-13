Met Police's Cressida Dick admits force 'not free of racism'
- Published
The Met Police "is not free from racism or discrimination", Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick has admitted, as she looks to "accelerate change".
Her comments come as City Hall publishes a report over concerns black Londoners are disproportionately affected by policing powers.
New data shows black people are four times more likely to be stopped and searched in public than a white person.
Mayor Sadiq Khan wants communities to scrutinise such policing tactics.
Dame Cressida is due later to outline a more detailed response to the force's action plan.
In it Mr Khan discusses how it is designed to boost trust and confidence in the Met.
He has set aside £1.7m to improve police training and a drive on recruiting more black officers.
Progress has been made by the Met since the Macpherson Inquiry more than 20 years ago, following the murder of Stephen Lawrence in 1993, Mr Khan said.
There are now more than 5,000 BAME officers in the force - up from just over 3,000 a decade ago.
"[But] it's simply not right that Black Londoners have less trust and confidence in our police service," Mr Khan said. "It's something I am determined to resolve.
"More must be done - and will be done through this Action Plan - properly to recognise and address the impact that some police tactics used disproportionately on black people is having.
"This starts with involving communities and ensuring they have proper oversight and scrutiny of stop and search, the use of Tasers and the use of force, as well as in the training of new police officers so they can better understand the trauma that the disproportionate use of police powers can have on black Londoners."
City Hall said the Met Police "welcomed" the plan and was committed to talking on the points raised.
Analysis
Katharine Carpenter, BBC London Home Affairs correspondent
A City Hall source has described the new measures as "the most significant changes to policing and black communities since The Macpherson Report".
They certainly indicate that the mayor and Met have been listening to Londoners' concerns about the disproportionate use of force on black people and an apparent lack of accountability.
Across the capital, Community Monitoring Groups already scrutinise officers' use of stop and search, but members of the organisation London Citizens, who were consulted on Mr Khan's plan, told me they particularly welcomed the chance to probe the actions of the Territorial Support Group and Violent Crime Taskforce.
What's not clear is what powers, if any, community groups will have if they think officers have behaved inappropriately.
If these measures aren't accompanied by real change, in attitudes and outcomes, they may well be met with a frustrated eye-roll by those who feel they've heard it all before.