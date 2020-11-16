Central London Mosque prayer leader 'fears more attacks'
A prayer leader who was stabbed in the neck at a mosque fears he may be attacked again while worshipping, a court has been told.
Raafat Maglad, 70, was praying at the London Central Mosque on 20 February when he was attacked by Daniel Horton.
Mr Maglad has since made a full recovery. Horton pleaded guilty at Southwark Crown Court to carrying out the attack.
He will be sentenced on 10 December after further psychiatric reports.
The court was told on Monday that Horton - who had converted to Islam and worshipped at the mosque - wished to be jailed.
Mr Maglad, who leads the call to prayer, needed hospital treatment for injuries which included a wound to his neck.
He suffered nerve damage, has trouble sleeping and his voice has been "adversely affected", prosecutor Benn Maguire said.
He said Mr Maglad now worried going out and still does not know why he was attacked.
"Mr Horton attacked a known individual to him without warning from behind while the victim was praying and on his knees, in a place of worship.
"He directed the knife to the victim's neck. Fortunately the attack did not sever an artery in the neck. We could so easily be dealing with a more severe offence," said Mr Maguire.
Horton's previous convictions included assault, affray and possession of a knife.
Defence barrister Sam Blom-Cooper said the reasons for Horton becoming violent that day were not known.
Mr Blom-Cooper noted that Mr Maglad had said of his attacker: "I feel for him."
He said: "This was a deeply saddening incident and troubling, yes. The victim was affected. The community was affected but also Mr Horton was affected."