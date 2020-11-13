BBC News

Edmonton police station car crash: Man charged

image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe car crashed into Edmonton Police Station just before 19:00 GMT on Wednesday

A man has been charged after a car crashed into a north London police station and part of the road outside the building was set on fire.

Edmonton Police Station was evacuated following the crash on Fore Street on Wednesday evening.

Adam Pawlowski, 45, of Goffs Lane, Cheshunt, has been charged with attempted arson with intent to endanger life and criminal damage, the Met said.

He is due to appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court.

image copyrightReuters
image captionThe building was evacuated following the crash

