Couple found guilty of shaking baby daughter to death
A City worker and her handyman lover have been found guilty over the death of their baby daughter.
Clare Sanders, 44, and Tomas Vaitkevicius, 45, of Mitcham, were convicted of causing or allowing the death of four-week-old Eva Sanders in 2017 by repeatedly shaking her.
Eva suffered 27 rib factures as well as injuries to her head and spine from separate assaults, jurors heard.
Both denied causing Eva's injuries or noticing signs of mistreatment.
The defendants, of Streatham Road, Mitcham, south-west London, will be sentenced for the crime on 27 November.
Died in hospital
The Old Bailey heard that the couple's neighbour raised the alarm in the early hours of 1 September, 2017 when she woke up to Sanders screaming and ringing the doorbell.
Eva was taken to St George's Hospital in Tooting, where she died the next day.
Tom Little QC, prosecuting, told jurors that Eva was "violently shaken" at least three times.
He said: "This was, we say, a brutal series of assaults. A defenceless baby was not able to talk, not able to say what happened, not able to defend herself."
The court heard that Sanders, who left her £90,000-a-year job before Eva was born, had made internet searches for "shaken baby syndrome NHS" and "shaking babies".
Vaitkevicius said he was watching television when his girlfriend went to check on Eva. He denied violently attacking their daughter.
Jurors heard that Vaitkevicius had a string of previous convictions, including assaulting his first wife by grabbing her by the neck during an argument.