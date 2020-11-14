BBC News

Northwick Park: Killed teenager named as Jamalie Matthew

image copyrightFamily handout
image captionJamalie Matthew planned to become a lawyer, his family said

The family of a 17-year-old boy stabbed to death in north-west London say they are "utterly devastated".

Jamalie Matthew was found with fatal stab wounds at Northwick Park, Harrow, at about 15:50 GMT on 12 November.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made.

"We all knew of his ambition to study law, and coming to terms with the tragedy that has unfolded still feels so surreal," Mr Matthew's family said in a statement.

"The whole family is deeply saddened and utterly devastated about the passing of Jamalie."

