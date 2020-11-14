Man appears in court charged with owning submachine gun
A man has appeared in court after being caught with a submachine gun in north London, the Met Police have said.
Police searched three properties linked to Azeem Ahktar, 29, after they stopped a car on Chapter Road, Brent, on Thursday.
At one property police found a Scorpion submachine gun and £200,00 in cash.
Mr Ahktar appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday charged with being in possession of a prohibited weapon.
He was also charged with two counts of drug possession with intent to supply and one count of acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Harrow Crown Court on 11 December.
Two other men - aged 29 and 30 years old - have been bailed pending further enquiries