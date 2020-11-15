Islington baptism service halted by police due to lockdown rules
- Published
Police halted a baptism service after about 30 worshippers gathered in breach of national lockdown restrictions.
Regan King, lead pastor at The Angel Church, Islington, defended his decision to hold the service, saying it served "the greater good".
The pastor agreed to hold a brief "socially distanced outdoor gathering in the church courtyard" after officers halted the service.
Two police vans and a police car parked outside the church's hall.
Four officers stood at the entrance stopping people from entering.
Mr King, 28, said he wanted to hold the baptism as it was providing "an essential service".
He said: "We were told not to have a baptism and police began to block people from entering the church, so we decided to make other arrangements."
Asked why he had decided to breach the restrictions, Mr King said: "Because I believe we serve a greater good.
"This is an essential service that we provide.
"It's about loving our neighbour, and you can talk with a number of people here who are extremely vulnerable, homeless or on the verge of being very isolated."
Under current restrictions weddings and baptisms are not allowed to take place. Funerals can be attended by a maximum of 30 people.
A 22-year-old attendee said: "While the restrictions allow people to go to the supermarket to get food, I think there needs to be consideration for spiritual food as well."
He said that during the outdoor service, worshippers prayed for the "police, press and the people who wanted to shut down the meeting".
A Met spokesman said officers spoke with the pastor following reports he intended to hold a "baptism and an in-person service".
The spokesman said: "Officers explained that due to Covid-19, restrictions are in place preventing gatherings and that financial penalties can be applied if they are breached."