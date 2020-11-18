Fourth man jailed for east London knife murder
- Published
A fourth person has been convicted of the "ferocious" stabbing murder of a man with special needs.
Warrick Carson was one of a group men involved in the killing of Abdulrahman Nassor Juma, who died in Barking, east London, on 17 May 2018.
Three other men, Jonathan Mulangala, Syed Fahad and Iki Mohammed Ali, were jailed last year for their part in the "drug rivalry" murder.
Carson will be sentenced at the Old Bailey in January.
Mr Juma suffered 18 stab wounds and a pathologist said more than one knife was used in the attack, the court heard.
He had been standing alone outside a block of flats on Harts Lane when a white BMW pulled up near him and two men got out and attacked him.
The 23-year-old fled barefooted but his attackers caught up with him and repeatedly stabbed him, jurors were told.
Speaking after the conviction, Mr Juma's father Nassor Mohammed said he had had to "relive the CCTV of my son being killed so many times".
"I have seen him trying to shield himself from his murderers, tumbling to the floor as his killers mercilessly continue to stab him. They made sure there was no life left in him.
"No parent should ever have to see this. It's an image I will never be able to get out of my head.
"I will never forgive those that took his life. I had so much hope for him but in a flash he was gone."