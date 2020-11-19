Man guilty of Clapton street stab killing
A man has been found guilty of killing a 22-year-old who was repeatedly stabbed in an east London street.
Exauce Ngimbi was knifed eight times during an attack in Clarence Mews, Clapton, on 5 December last year.
Kieron Brown, of Mabley Street, Hackney, was found guilty of manslaughter following a trial at Harrow Crown Court. He was cleared of murder.
The 27-year-old was remanded in custody to be sentenced on 25 November.
A post-mortem examination found that Mr Ngimbi had been stabbed eight times and died as a result of wounds to his heart and aorta.
According to the Met Police, both men had been involved in a fight on the day before the killing but the reason for the disagreement was not known.
Det Insp Rita Tierney said the attack was "another incredibly sad case where a young person has lost their life on a London street due to knife crime".