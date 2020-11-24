Celebrity burglary trial: Woman arrested wearing Ecclestone earrings
- Published
A woman linked to burglaries on three celebrities' homes was wearing Tamara Ecclestone's rose gold earrings when she was arrested, a court has heard.
The socialite lost jewellery worth £25m in the raid last December - including the £3,000 Noa earrings.
Bodycam footage shown to Isleworth Crown Court showed Ms Mester sporting the high-end accessories when she was detained at Stansted Airport.
She denies conspiracy to burgle and money laundering.
The court heard Ms Mester, 47, and her 30-year-old son Emil Bogdan Savastru were part of a "support cast" in the plot, which also targeted Chelsea manager Frank Lampard and former Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.
Ms Mester was stopped at Stansted Airport on 31 January, weeks after the raid on Ms Ecclestone's home.
She strenuously denied involvement in any burglaries and declined to comment about the earrings in police interview, instead complimenting a detective on his "lovely blue eyes", the court heard.
When shown photos of her making transactions at Harrods and leaving Heathrow Airport for Belgrade five days after Ms Ecclestone's home was hit, Ms Mester answered no comment, adding that she "travels a lot".
Her son Mr Savastru was detained at Heathrow a day before his mother as he boarded a flight to Japan.
He was in possession of a watch belonging to Mr Srivaddhanaprabha and a Louis Vuitton bag bought by Ms Ecclestone's husband Jay Rutland in 2011.
Mr Savastru's flatmate, Gergo Munzenreider, said he was told a Louis Vuitton bag in his room and was told it was a gift from friends.
Ms Mester and her son are accused alongside Alexandru Stan, 49, and Sorin Marcovici, 52.
A group of burglars - who cannot be named for legal reasons - is said to have committed the raids.
Over the course of 13 days, Ms Ecclestone's home was raided, watches worth £60,000 were stolen from Mr Lampard's home and £1m in goods from the family home of the late Mr Srivaddhanaprabha.
The trial continues.