Streatham Hill attack: Boy, 13, critical after man assaults people with a pole

Published
image captionA 13-year-old boy was found with a serious head injury on Leigham Court Road on Wednesday afternoon

A 13-year-old boy is in a critical condition in hospital following an assault where a man attacked people with a pole in south London.

The boy was found with a life-threatening head injury on Leigham Court Road in Streatham Hill on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) and remains in custody.

It happened opposite Dunraven School, where a police cordon remains in place.

Streatham Wells councillor Malcolm Clark said it was a "deeply concerning and worrying time" for teachers, staff and young people who witnessed the attack.

It is not known how many other people were injured.

