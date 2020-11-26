Shoreditch nightclub stabbing: Man jailed for life
- Published
A fugitive who went on the run after killing a man outside an east London club has been handed a life sentence.
Tyla Gopaul, 22, stabbed 26-year-old Zakaria Abukar Shariff Ali outside the Rolling Stock nightclub in Shoreditch in the early hours of 24 November 2018.
The jury heard Mr Ali was acting as a "peacemaker" in a dispute between two other men when he was attacked.
Gopaul was sentenced at the Old Bailey to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 22 years.
Judge Anthony Leonard described Gopaul, who fled to Northern Cyprus after the attack, as a "habitual carrier of knives" who had a lengthy criminal record, which he said might explain why he had a knife on the day of the incident.
"It was your decision to take out your knife and use it," said the judge.
"You showed little if any remorse for what you had done during your trial."
The judge added it was a "tragedy" that Mr Ali was the unintended victim rather than the target of the attack.
The deceased was a "role model" to his family, a university student and had recently started up a business venture, the court heard.
In a victim impact statement read to the court, the victim's brother, Bushra Sharif Ali, said: "We all as siblings looked up to Zakaria, he was the nicest, kindest and the most helpful person you could ever wish to meet.
"It angered me knowing that Zak was acting as a peacemaker and that Gopaul who had the knife stabbed him for no reason.
"If he had not been carrying that knife that night my brother would still be here today."
Gopaul's close friend, Destiny Bannerman, 20, from Ilford, had pleaded guilty to assisting an offender before his trial started.
She was given a suspended sentence with a community requirement and a curfew.