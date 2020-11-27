Ecclestone burglary trial: Accused 'was in London for client'
- Published
An escort accused of helping burglars steal property worth £26m from celebrities was only in the UK for a client, a court has heard.
Maria Mester, 47, a Romanian national, denies conspiring to carry out raids on homes including Tamara Ecclestone's.
She told Isleworth Crown Court she had agreed to spend a week with a "generous" man, as it also allowed her to see her son.
Ms Mester also denies money laundering charges.
The court was previously told that she, her son Emil Bogdan Savastru, and two other men were part of a plot to target the homes of Tamara Ecclestone, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard and the former Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.
Three alleged burglars - who cannot be named for legal reasons - are said to have carried out the raids between 1 and 13 December last year.
Giving evidence through an interpreter, Ms Mester told the court she was paid up to £5,300 to accompany one of the alleged burglars, who was one of her regular clients, to London for a week.
"I knew he was a sweet client, I thought 'why not?'," she said.
She knew her son would also be in the capital at time.
Ms Mester told the court her client said he was in London "on business".
She said he was "very generous" and would give her presents.
Asked whether she had conversations with any of the alleged burglars about carrying out the raids, she replied: "No. About all these burglaries, I found out from the lawyers and here in court."
Defence counsel Leonard Smith then asked: "Did you ever have any knowledge at all prior to being arrested that you may have come into contact with property from those burglaries?"
"No, no," Ms Mester replied.
Ms Mester and Mr Savastru, 30, are accused alongside Alexandru Stan, 49, and Sorin Marcovici, 52, who also deny conspiracy to burgle.
The trial continues.