BBC News

Enfield stabbing: Murder arrest after man fatally stabbed

Published
Related Topics
  • London violence
image copyrightGoogle
image captionA man was attacked in a property in Macleod Road, Enfield

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing in north London.

Paramedics and Met Police officers were called to a property in Macleod Road in Enfield, at about 17:00 GMT on Friday.

They found a man aged in his 30s with stab injuries and although he received first aid at the property, he was later pronounced dead.

A man was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody. Inquiries continue into what happened.

Related Topics