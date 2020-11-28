BBC News

Covid protest: Sixty arrests in London anti-lockdown protest

image copyrightPA Media
image captionPolice urged people to leave central London after the protest

More than 60 people have been arrested during anti-lockdown protests in London's West End.

The group Save Our Rights UK said it held the protest, which started from Marble Arch earlier.

The Metropolitan Police said it expected the number of arrests to rise throughout Saturday and urged people to go home.

It said it made arrests for a number of different offences, including breaching coronavirus restrictions.

image copyrightReuters
image captionThe Metropolitan Police said people were arrested for various offences, including breaching coronavirus restrictions

Police officers were booed and met with chants of "shame on you" as protesters, many not wearing face masks, ignored requests to leave.

Protesters, including some dressed as Christmas elves, brandished signs reading "All I want for Christmas is my freedom back", "Ditch the face masks" and "Stop controlling us".

They had earlier been warned by police that protests were not acceptable exemptions to the ban on gathering under current coronavirus regulations in England.

Groups of police officers were seen running towards protesters in Oxford Circus, Carnaby Street and Regent Street.

Traffic was temporarily blocked as officers tried to handcuff people on the ground in the middle of the road.

image copyrightReuters
image captionDisorder was reported in central London, including in Oxford Circus, Carnaby Street and Regent Street
image copyrightReuters
image captionProtests are not permitted under current coronavirus regulations in England

Civil rights groups Liberty and Big Brother Watch have argued that the right to safely protest should be explicitly outlined as an exemption in regulations covering England's tiered restrictions, which are due to come into force next week.