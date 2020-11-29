Enfield stabbing: Murder charge after man found dead at house
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after another man was stabbed to death in north London.
Nathaniel De Sousa-Roper, 37, was found at a property in Macleod Road in Enfield, late on Friday afternoon. Paramedics carried out first aid but he died at the scene.
Joshua Gabbana, 24, has been charged with his murder following an investigation by homicide detectives.
He will appear before Highbury Corner magistrates on Monday.