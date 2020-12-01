Matthew Wright stalker given restraining order
A woman who bombarded TV presenter Matthew Wright and his family with messages and demanded to see his baby has been given a restraining order.
Michelle Ranicar, 54, repeatedly visited Wright's north London home after she was barred from being in the audience of his chat show.
Wood Green Crown Court heard the Wrights "live in fear of what Michelle Ranicar may do to their baby".
Ranicar, who admitted stalking, was banned from contacting them in future.
The court heard that Ranicar, who has autistic spectrum disorder and a mild learning disability, was a "regular" on the set of the Channel 5 show The Wright Stuff.
She was later barred from the programme due to security concerns about her behaviour towards the presenter.
Escorted from building
Rebecca Foulkes, prosecuting, said she would "regularly try to speak to Wright and sent him some cards in which she declared her love for him".
She also attended events Wright was due to appear at and had to be escorted from the building at talkRadio when he began working there.
The court was told Raincar later discovered where he lived and began turning up at his home.
On one occasion in early January 2019, she shouted through the letter box at his heavily pregnant wife: "When is the baby due, which hospital? Let me look after her."
She also appeared at the house in April where she shouted "Amelia, I want to see the baby", and tried to take a photo through the letterbox, the court heard.
Raincar was finally arrested in May 2019.
'Made their lives a misery'
Ms Foulkes told the court Mrs Wright had "cancelled medical appointments" because she was afraid of going out and described the situation "as emotional torture".
"Mr Wright felt vulnerable, terrified and scared - he felt there was nowhere he could go locally without looking over his shoulder," she said.
Raincar, of Uxbridge, previously pleaded guilty to one count of stalking.
Defending, Saul Herman said his client "understands the court must punish her for the distresses this has caused", but added she had committed no further offences since her arrest.
Judge Jeremy Benson QC said Raincar had "made [the Wrights'] lives a misery".
He gave her a three-year community order and a restraining order banning her from contacting or approaching the Wrights or their daughter.